Lee, Richard P. Age 48 Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert Shaffer, and Richard and Mary Lee; and niece GioVanna. Survived by parents, Richard and Julie Lee; sister, Maureen (William); nephew, Arcangelo; nieces, Sienna, and Sophia; great-nephews, Liam, Julian and Jamison; grandmother, MaryAnne Shaffer; and by many loving aunts and uncles and cousins, friends and work. Family Rosary and MASS at 10am Thursday February 6th, at St. Joseph Church 1723 S. 17th St. Omaha. NE 68108. Memorials to the family.

