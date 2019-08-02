Leavitt, Harvey R. July 8, 1934 - July 8, 2019 Harvey R. Leavitt died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 8th, his 85th birthday. Born to Edward and Pearl Leavitt in St. Paul, MN, on July 8th, 1934. Harvey moved to Omaha and in 1968 began his illustrious 35-year career as English professor at UNO. Known for his quick wit and skillful way with words, he was a beloved educator and a champion for social justice. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol (Beaulieu); twin sisters, Charlotte Spilka and Eileen Marsh; sister-in-law, Laura (Stein) Leavitt. Survived by wife, Debra Keil-Leavitt; brother, Gary Leavitt; son, David Leavitt and wife Terri; daughter, Robin Kammerer and husband Andy Kammerer; grandson, Drew Leavitt and wife Gabi; and granddaughter, Claudia Kammerer. A MEMORIAL will be held Wednesday, August 7th, at 1pm (he was not a mourning person) at the Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 2285 South 67th Street, Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106 and marked for "Harvey and Carol Leavitt Fund."
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.