Leavitt, Harvey R. July 8, 1934 - July 8, 2019 Harvey R. Leavitt died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 8th, his 85th birthday. Born to Edward and Pearl Leavitt in St. Paul, MN, on July 8th, 1934. Harvey moved to Omaha and in 1968 began his illustrious 35-year career as English professor at UNO. Known for his quick wit and skillful way with words, he was a beloved educator and a champion for social justice. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol (Beaulieu); twin sisters, Charlotte Spilka and Eileen Marsh; sister-in-law, Laura (Stein) Leavitt. Survived by wife, Debra Keil-Leavitt; brother, Gary Leavitt; son, David Leavitt and wife Terri; daughter, Robin Kammerer and husband Andy Kammerer; grandson, Drew Leavitt and wife Gabi; and granddaughter, Claudia Kammerer. A MEMORIAL will be held Wednesday, August 7th, at 1pm (he was not a mourning person) at the Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 2285 South 67th Street, Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106 and marked for "Harvey and Carol Leavitt Fund."

