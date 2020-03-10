Leaders, Allen C.

Leaders, Allen C. October 12, 1949 - March 4, 2020 Of Papillion, NE. Preceded by parents, Lauren F. and Lila Marie (Whittington) Leaders. He will be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his kindness to others. Al loved God as he was taught by his parents. He coached many girls fast pitch softball teams with his good friend Pat Kroll in high school and competitive travel ball. Al was very proud to have served in the Army Reserves and to be a multi-gallon blood donor. He was employed by Mutual of Omaha for 39 years. Al graduated from Underwood, Iowa High School in 1967 and Westmar College where he sang in the Westmar College Chorale Group across Germany and ran track as well. He was an avid Yankee fan and Creighton Basketball and Nebraska Football supporter. Al is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie Leaders of Papillion, NE; daughter, Shannon Leaders of LaVista, NE; stepdaughters, Midrala (Kurt) Cimino of Bellevue, NE; Carrie (Dan) Zoucha of Papillion, NE; Amanda Lehotak of State College, PA; three step-grandchildren, Mak Zoucha, Ellie Zoucha and Dylan Lehotak; brother, Marlin (Sherry) Leaders of Duncanville. TX; sisters, Lavonne (Tim) Toner of Dubuque, IA; Carol (Larry) Gregg of Hawarden, IA; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 6-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Hillcrest Home Care and Hospice. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

