Layne, Debra J.

Layne, Debra J. April 14, 1957 - May 3, 2020 Age 63. Debra was preceded in death by parents, Ilene and Lawrence Lay; grandson, Zeilan Zitek; and brother, Ricky Lay. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Taylor (Justin) Zitek; grandbabies, Zaylee, Zariah, Zax; and siblings, Jeannie, Shirley, Frank, and Tammy Lay. Private Family Service, with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Layne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.