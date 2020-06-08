Layberger, Betty May October 21, 1944 - June 5, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday. Preceded in death by parents, Byrne and Audrey White; and 5 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Denise Braverlly, Roxane Hartle (Mike), and Mary Beth Layberger (Dave); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 brothers and sisters. Private Celebration of Life Service. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

