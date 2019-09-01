Lay, V. Avonell, PhD December 6, 1932 - August 24, 2019 Age 86 of Bellevue and Omaha, peacefully passed away on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION of LIFE GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, September 3, at 11am at Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.