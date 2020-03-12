Lawry, Anton J.

Lawry, Anton J. January 7, 1923 - March 10, 2020 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by wife, Irene. Survived by children: Joe, Mary (Jos�), Tim, Ann (Jacob); seven granddaughters: Natasha, Kate, Katie, Emily, Julia, Maiya, Natalia; two great-grandsons, Julian and Augustus; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue. Memorials to Gretna Public Schools. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

