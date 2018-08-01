Dec 31, 1948 - Jul 25, 2018
Age 69 of Fort Collins, CO. Passed away from complications following surgery and pneumonia. Jacqueline Joan (Roode) Lawrence was born in Fairbury, NE, to Edward Roode and Lucille (Wiggins) Roode. Jackie graduated from the College of St. Mary's, Omaha, in 1970. She was the Medical Librarian for Clarkson Hospital and VA Hospital Omaha, and Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, CO. Jackie married her husband, Tim Lawrence, December 3, 1984 in Fort Collins. Jackie also loved volunteering with organizations that were important to her. She volunteered for years at Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, and Fort Collins Cat Rescue.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy C. Lawrence; 2 daughters, Emily (Gregg) Huestis, and Alison (John) Daley; her brother, Edward "Joe" Roode, Jr. and wife Brenda; and her granddaughter, Della Daley.
