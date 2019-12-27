Lautenschlager, Irl Ray January 30, 1927 - December 23, 2019 Of Carter Lake, IA. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army/Air Corps during WWII. Retired in 1985 as records supervisor for Northern Natural Gas. Preceded by parents, John and Bertha (Sanner) Lautenschlager; wife, Donna Lautenschlager in 2016; brothers, Jarvis (Sylvia) Lautenschlager, Roy Lautenschlager; sister, Geneise (Elmer) Braun; brothers-in-law, Don Finke and Everett Claycamp. Survived by his daughters, Judy (Richard) Moore of Omaha; Carol (Pete) Gunderson of Carter Lake; Jerry (Tom) Smith of Neola, IA; Joyce (Charles) Slobodnik of Carter Lake; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sylva Finke of Lincoln, NE; Marlene Claycamp of Edgar, NE; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lautenschlager of Hastings, NE; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. VISITATION with the family, one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Lautenschlager, Irl Ray
Service information
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
