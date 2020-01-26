Laustrup, Mary K. February 23, 1954 - January 20, 2020 Age 65. Passed away January 20, 2020 after a long battle with ALS. She was born to the late James and Rosemary (O'Connor) Mahoney in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Peter Laustrup; son, Brian Laustrup (Mia); grandsons, Hayden Phippen, Dominic Laustrup, Benson Laustrup; siblings, Jay Mahoney; Michael Mahoney (Laurie); Thomas Mahoney (Kathy); Robin McDannel (Michael); a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 5-7pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of Life is Tuesday, May 19 at 11am at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Hillcrest Health Services for their wonderful care; and a thank you to the Des Moines and Omaha Chapters of ALS for their support. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

