Laursen, Rev. Harold J. Age 85 Rev. Harold J. Laursen, of Kearney, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, March 14th, at Family of Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment: Spring Creek Cemetery in rural Ruskin, NE. The family will receive friends: 10-10:45am Saturday at the church. A time of fellowship and lunch will follow the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church Building Fund or Oaks Indian Center. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral 4115 Ave. N, Kearney NE 68847 | 308-234-3500

