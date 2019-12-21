Laursen, Kirsten A.

Laursen, Kirsten A. February 22, 1930 - December 19, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Kaj; parents: Hans and Elizabeth Andersen; twin brother, Velner Andersen; brother, Ivar Andersen. Survived by daughter, Teresa (John) Goracke; grandson, Colin Goracke; many other family and friends. SERVICES 10am Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

