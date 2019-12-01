Laursen, Kenneth Dale Age 94 Preceded in death by his parents, Tage and Dagmar Laursen; step-mother, Marie Jensen; and brothers, Tom and Bob Laursen. Kenneth is survived by brother, Art Laursen; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews. No Services will be held. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

