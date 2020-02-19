Laune, Violetan December 13, 1936 - February 17, 2020 Age 83, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Monday at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. She was born in Wahoo, NE to Earl and Lula (Chapman) Hurst. Violetan graduated from Ashland High School in 1955. On June 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Dean Laune at Ashland United Methodist Church in Ashland, NE. She worked for many years with her husband, Dean, as a travel agent and accountant operating Laune Sales and Service. Violetan enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed running the store, square dancing and watching her grandchildren participate in activities. She was loved and deeply loved. She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, P.E.O. Chapter B.D. and she taught Sunday school for children and adults. She is survived by children, Steven D. (Kayla) Laune of Ashland, NE, Annette L. (Paul) Smith of Omaha, NE and Thomas D. (Andrea) Laune of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Naomi Barent, Trent (Megan) Laune, Monica (Tyler) Payne, Kirsten Laune, Louis (Alanna) Smith, Charles Smith, Gregory Smith, Clara Laune and Jonathan Laune; great-grandchildren, Delain Barent, Elyse Barent, Landry Barent, Kooper Payne and Kayden Payne; brother, Claude Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean L. Laune; parents, Earl and Lula Hurst. FUNERAL SERVICE, Friday, February 21, 10:30am at United Methodist Church, Ashland, NE. Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating. VISITATION, Thursday, February 20, 5-7pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials to United Methodist Church, Ashland, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

To plant a tree in memory of Violetan Laune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.