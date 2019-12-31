Laune, Dean Lee September 17, 1936 - December 29, 2019 Dean Lee Laune, age 83, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home in Ashland, NE. He was born September 17, 1936 in Deshler, NE, to Charles and Mary (Graul) Laune. Dean graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On June 10, 1956, Dean was united in marriage to Violetan Hurst at the United Methodist Church in Ashland. Following college Dean started working with his father at Laune Implement in Ashland. In 1974, he opened Laune Sales, where he continued to work the rest of his life. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, Men in Mission, Gideons and the Ashland Chamber of Commerce. Dean enjoyed watching and filming his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved bowling, square dancing, basketball, fishing and he always enjoyed his work. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Violetan Laune; children, Steven D. (Kayla) Laune of Ashland, NE; Annette L. (Paul) Smith of Omaha, NE; and Thomas D. (Andrea) Laune of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Naomi Barent, Trent (Megan) Laune, Monica (Tyler) Payne, Kirsten Laune, Louis (Alanna) Smith, Charles Smith, Gregory Smith, Clara Laune and Jonathan Laune; great-grandchildren, Delain Barent, Elyse Barent, Landry Barent, Kooper Payne and Kayden Payne; sister, Joy Vanderpool of Texas; brother, Allyn "Pete" Laune of Ashland, NE; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mary Laune; siblings, Charlene Box, Mary Lou Moss and Charles "Roger" Laune. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 10:30am, at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland, NE. Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating. VISITATION: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 4-6pm, at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment: Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to Ashland United Methodist Church or ALS Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

