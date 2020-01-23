Laughlin, Jean B. February 1, 1937 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; daughter-in-law, Sandy Laughlin; and brother, Larry Post. Survived by son, Jim Laughlin (Susan); and granddaughter, Jessica (Greg Mrsny.) MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 25th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. Private INTERMENT in Springfield, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or V.N.A. Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

