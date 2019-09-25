Laughlin, Gwen (Breese) 91 years young Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by her loving daughters and husbands, Gail (Jim)Binderup and Glenda (Moe) Kanoudi; grandchildren, Matt (Nancy) Kanoudi, Andrew Binderup, Ryan Kanoudi, Shawn (Leslie) Kanoudi, and David (Abby) Binderup; great-granchildren, Braxton and Ashton Kanoudi, and Tripp Binderup, and other family members and friends. Gwen was preceded in death by her father, Elmo Breese, mother and her husband, Vivian Breese Maranto and James Maranto, sister, Lois Brunson, and former husband, Gerald J. Laughlin. Gwen was a proud graduate of the Tech High class of '46, living and working in both Omaha and the Twin Cities. She retired from Warren Distribution in Omaha in 1995. She was known for her loving and caring nature, sense of humor, fierce independence, and many more wonderful characteristics. She did not know a stranger. Gwen was a great bowler and loved to play golf. Her competitive spirit was always on display when playing card and board games with friends and family. She loved traveling to bowling tournaments and to casinos with her friends. Gwen was a great believer in volunteerism, giving her time (and receiving such joy) as a volunteer for Omaha Performing Arts and for Methodist Health System. Her favorite activity was as a cuddler of babies in the NICU at Methodist Women's Hospital. She was recognized with a Spirit of Volunteering Award in 2010 by Methodist Hospital. She asked to be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends. Special thanks to her wonderful friend, Jeannine, her loving caregivers at Brookestone Village, and to Endless Journey Hospice. MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11am, Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. LUNCH: 12noon at Wheatfields in One Pacific Place, 1224 S 103rd St., Omaha. INURNMENT: 2:30pm at Fairview Cemetery, 8913 Fairview Road, Papillion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Methodist Hospital Foundation, designated to Volunteer Services in memory of Gwen 8701 W. Dodge Road, Suite 450 Omaha, NE 68114 OR Omaha Performing Arts, designated in memory of Gwen 1200 Douglas Street Omaha, NE 68102 (omahaperformingarts.org/support-the-arts/donate-today). ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
