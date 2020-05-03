Lau, Lavon E. March 17, 1926 - April 29, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lau and son, Douglas Lau. Survived by her daughter, Sandy (George) Knockenhauer; grandson, Mike (Shelby) Knockenhauer; great grandchildren, Mike Jr., Jack and Moxie Jane Knockenhauer. SERVICES will be held in Mitchel, SD. Memorials to Quality Living, Inc. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lavon Lau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.