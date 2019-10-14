Lathan, Calvin Coolidge June 4, 1924 - October 10, 2019 VISITATION: Friday, October 18, from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 19, at 12Noon, with Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

