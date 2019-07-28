Latenser, John IV On Monday July 22, 2019, John Latenser IV, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in hospice care at the age of 73 in Sarasota, FL following a four month battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born February 4, 1946 in Omaha, NE to parents Katharine Creighton "Bumps" (Allison) Latenser and Dr. John F. Latenser, M.D. John was preceded in death by brother Charles William and mother Katharine. He is survived by his loving wife Wayan; his father, John F. Latenser, M.D; siblings Dave, Frank, Allison, Mike and Tim; children John, Chuck, Maureen, and Douglas; step-daughters Kate and Shyla; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of the University of Nebraska. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Coronado, CA during his service. John achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and later served as Scoutmaster for Troop 86 in Omaha, NE for 5 years. John spent his entire adult life working with computers and was a computer scientist who contributed to the growth and development of the internet. Services are pending. The family requests memorials be made to Florida Cancer Center Specialists Foundation; 5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240.

mhayf
MARGARET HAYFORD

Dave and Latenser family: I knew Dave and John from Blessed Sacrament. Condolences on your loss. I lost a brother in law to pancreatic cancer and know it’s a beast. Prayers for loving memories to comfort you. Margaret Houston Hayford

northo
JIM MCCARTHY

I did not know John well as he was several years older. I do remember him as a decent soul who lived up to the ideals of Scouting. Rest in peace.

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Calm Seas on your journey to a Peaceful Rest. Francis Durham FRA Chaplain

