Lastovica, John John Lastovica, age 88, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on March 18, 2020. John was born in Omaha, NE to Adolph Joseph Lastovica and Marie Ann Hladek on Dec. 18, 1931. He has a twin brother, Jim; and a sister, Dorothy, still living in Omaha. He married Delores (Dee) Bahensky on Aug. 20, 1955. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and then worked for Fairbanks Morse his entire professional career before retiring in Phoenix, Arizona in 1997. John was involved in Knights of Columbus, loved going to church at Corpus Christi Catholic Church and also enjoyed attending Major League Baseball spring training games in Tempe, AZ. John Lastovica is preceded in death by his wife, Delores Lastovica; and is survived by his five children, Mark, Sandra, Brad, Karen and Scott. He is also survived by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in the near future. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3550 E Knox Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044.

