Lastovica, Dorothy Mae September 22, 1930 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Frank R. Lastovica; and brother, George A. Karpisek. Survived by daughter, Susan Smith; son, Frank R. Lastovica (Karen); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marjorie Larson and Leona Soukup. Family will receive friends Saturday, January. 4th from 10-11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Masonic Home. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

