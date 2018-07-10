Lassek, Anthony C. Aug 15, 1939 - Jul 9, 2018 Age 78, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Jane; siblings: Jim, Dorothy, John, Rich. Survived by children: Ron (Debbie) Lassek, Dave (Silvana) Lassek, Lorree Halmon, Bruce (Amie) Lassek, Sarah Lassek; siblings: Bob Lassek, Connie Haas, Ben (Tina) Lassek; grandchildren: Dan (Mandy), Melissa (Steven), Nick, Bradley (Alexis), Andrew, Abbie, Sophia, Jack; great-grandchildren: Kaden, Bayae, Paisley, Brooks, Evie, Hays. VISITATION: Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church (69th & Blondo). Interment: Kennard Cemetery, Kennard, NE. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

