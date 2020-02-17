Laskley, Frank, Jr. February 26, 1961 - February 13, 2020 Survived by wife, Essie; daughters, Alisha, Flora, and Maria Laskley; sister, Sheila Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, February 19th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, February 20th, 11am at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors by Millard VFW Post #8334 and American Legion Post #374. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Laskley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.