Lary, John McKee Age 75 Council Bluffs, IA (formerly of Massena, IA). John was born on November 1, 1944 in Atlantic, IA the son of Orris and Veronica (McKee) Lary. He passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the University of Omaha Medical Center in Omaha at the age of 75. He is survived by his daughter, Jade Lary of Omaha; two sons, Joel Lary of Council Bluffs, and Jon Michael Lary of Anoka, MN; three grandsons, Brian Kress II-Lary, Daniel Anderson III-Lary, and Zachary Lary; other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERIVES will be held Monday, February 17, at 2pm at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena, with Burial in the Massena Center Cemetery, north of Massena with full Military Graveside Rites by Anita American Legion Post #210. The family will GREET friends Monday at the Steen Funeral Home one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.steenfunerals.com Steen Funeral Home 205 West 5th Street, Massena, Iowa 50853

