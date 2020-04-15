Larson, Marjorie M. December 25, 1931 - April 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Paul D. Larson, Sr. Survived by daughters: Janet Larson, Jeanne Larson and Judy Larson; son, Paul Larson, Jr. (Laura); grandchildren: Issac Cohen, Chandler Haist, Linsey Larson and Aimee Larson. Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, April 15th, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

