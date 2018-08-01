Larson, Manu Age 52, passed away on July 26, 2018. She will be sorely missed by Robin and Inge Jacobs (parents); her siblings: Cornelia Ploenes, Sandra Bonhuis, and Alex Golo Loeppke; her close friend, Kraig Bushnell; a host of family members in Germany and California; and by her friends at Lake Manawa and in Bellevue. A private cremation ceremony has taken place at Kremer Funeral Home, Omaha. Manu, we and all of your friends will keep you in our loving and fond memories.

