Larson, Leonard L.

Larson, Leonard L. November 21, 1935 - October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Kay Ann Larson; and parents, Frances and John Larson. Survived by children, Carolyn Tinnell (Bob Murray), Carl Larson (Lisa), and Jeannie Armendariz (Shane); grandchildren: Katie Larson, Brandon and Krysta Tinnell, and Derek Armendariz; and 6 great-grandchildren. Family will Receive friends Tuesday from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday at 10:30am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (5071 Center St). Interment in Hillcrest. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

