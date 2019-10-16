Larson, Leonard L. November 21, 1935 - October 12, 2019 SERVICES: Wednesday 10:30am, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (5071 Center St). INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

