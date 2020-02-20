Larson, Larry R. August 5, 1934 - February 16, 2020 Larson, Larry R. August 5, 1934 February 16, 2020. Larry, born to Archibald and Gladys Larson in West Point, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Larry and his wife, Karen Larson, lived in Omaha, Nebraska. Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force, graduated from The University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1960 and completed a 30-year career at KPMG Peat Marwick, where he was an audit partner. Following retirement, Larry served many years as an Executive in Residence at The UNO College of Business Administration, oversaw the family farming operation and enjoyed many trips to the California wine region with family and friends. Larry was a devoted father of two childrendaughter Susan, born in 1960, and son David, born in 1963. He was selfless with his time and talents. Larry was a board member of the Girls Club of Omaha for 16 years, served on the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, the Council of Commerce and Industry in Nebraska, the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Alumni Advisory Board and was a board member of the Rupert Dunklau Foundation. Larry was a generous man and a man of strong faith. He will be greatly missed. His family knows that Larry now resides in eternity, with his wife, watching over them. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents, Archibald and Gladys Larson; and his sister, Barbara Schwarten. He is survived by children, Susan D. Kauss (Kristopher) and David A. Larson (Elizabeth); grandchildren: Austen Kauss, Alecia Kauss Fiscus, Lauren Larson and Tyler Larson; and sister, Bette Wilke. VISITATION: Friday, February 21st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, February 22nd, 11am, Pacific Hills Lutheran Church (1110 South 90th St.) Private INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.