Larson, Larry R. August 5, 1934 - February 16, 2020 Larson, Larry R. August 5, 1934 February 16, 2020. Larry, born to Archibald and Gladys Larson in West Point, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Larry and his wife, Karen Larson, lived in Omaha, Nebraska. Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force, graduated from The University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1960 and completed a 30-year career at KPMG Peat Marwick, where he was an audit partner. Following retirement, Larry served many years as an Executive in Residence at The UNO College of Business Administration, oversaw the family farming operation and enjoyed many trips to the California wine region with family and friends. Larry was a devoted father of two childrendaughter Susan, born in 1960, and son David, born in 1963. He was selfless with his time and talents. Larry was a board member of the Girls Club of Omaha for 16 years, served on the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council, the Council of Commerce and Industry in Nebraska, the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Alumni Advisory Board and was a board member of the Rupert Dunklau Foundation. Larry was a generous man and a man of strong faith. He will be greatly missed. His family knows that Larry now resides in eternity, with his wife, watching over them. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents, Archibald and Gladys Larson; and his sister, Barbara Schwarten. He is survived by children, Susan D. Kauss (Kristopher) and David A. Larson (Elizabeth); grandchildren: Austen Kauss, Alecia Kauss Fiscus, Lauren Larson and Tyler Larson; and sister, Bette Wilke. VISITATION: Friday, February 21st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, February 22nd, 11am, Pacific Hills Lutheran Church (1110 South 90th St.) Private INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

