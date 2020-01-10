Larson, Donald Elwin

Larson, Donald Elwin August 9, 1927 - January 8, 2020 Donald Elwin Larson, age 92, of Omaha went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Donald was born August 9, 1927 to Paul and Frances Larson. Donald is preceded in death by son, Steve Larson; brother, Kenneth Larson. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma Larson; children, Jim (Jeanne) Larson, Kathy (Al) Kraft; brother, Lowell (Nancy) Larson; grandchildren, Amanda Yarbrough, Rachel (Brent) Skaw, Ross Larson, Greg Larson, Megan Kraft, Allison Kraft; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bode, Jake and Ben; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. LaVista, NE 68128. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Larson family. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

