Larsen, Sally Ann December 21, 1934 - May 14, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Taft R. Larsen; parents, Marcella L. and Edward V. Lucas; brothers, Jerry and Don Lucas; and sister Nancy Vogel. Survived by her children, Roger Larsen (Lorie), Denise Sturgeon (Tom), and Rodney Larsen (Angie); sister, Marcia Scarberry (Tom); 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was active in Tangier Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, Golden Girls, Rowdy Bunch, and official taste tester for Hershey Kisses. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Friday 3-7pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriner's Transportation Fund, Omaha; or the Dementia Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

