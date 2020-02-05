Larsen, James G. "Bub" July 23, 1928 - February 3, 2020 Born to Jay and Margaret Larsen in Louisville, NE. Passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Preceded by the love of his life, Myrna Jean Larsen, his wife of 68 years. The two were blessed with seven children and lived most of their early life in Louisville, NE. Jim was a hard-working individual and started as one of the first employees for Werner Enterprises in 1972 where he worked until his retirement in 1992. He had a tremendous friendship and a great amount of respect for C.L. Werner and those at Werner Enterprises (Thank You). Jim is survived by his loving family: sister, Shirley Davis; his seven children, Lani Jean, Linda Lee (Gary), Mary Kay (Alfred), James Rudolph (Michelle), Julie Ann (Steve), Jerry Lynn (Kim), and his baby Laurie Jane (Carlisle); 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Margaret Larsen; sisters, Frances Murman and Helen Eager; brother, Robert Larson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Larsen; son-in-law, Dan Randels. CELEBRATION OF JIM'S LIFE: Friday, February 7th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

