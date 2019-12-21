Larsen, Harley Duane "Bud"

Larsen, Harley Duane "Bud" June 27, 1926 - December 18, 2019 Age 93, of Wahoo, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 10:30am, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, 3-5pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment with military honors at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, NE. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624

To plant a tree in memory of Harley Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.