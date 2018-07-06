Larsen, Gary D. Gary D. Larsen passed on July 4, 2018 at Bergan Mercy Hospital. Survived by life partner of 33 years, Rozana Schmidt; brother, James; sons, Donny and Jerry; stepdaughter, Kristi Schmidt; eight grandchildren, Aunt Betty Sackett and a large extended family. Cremation. No service, as he wished. Rememberance gathering LaVista Community Center, 8116 Parkview Blvd., Saturday July 7, 2018, 2-4pm.

