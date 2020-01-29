Larsen, Col. Robert A. USAF (Ret.) April 6, 1924 - January 27, 2020 Survived by wife, Josephine; children, Kurt Larsen and Karen Hart; grandchildren, Hope, Justice and Liberty; brother, Dean (Barb); sister, Janice Evens. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 31st, 10:30am Covenant Presbyterian Church (15002 Blondo St.) with Visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer's Association-Research. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

