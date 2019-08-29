Larsen, Cecilia M. (Kubat) September 2, 1934 - August 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Stanley and Mary Kubat. Survived by daughters: Stefanie (Moe) Jasinski, Christine (Robert) Watson, Elizabeth (Joe) Tometich, Jennifer (Roger) Hall, Caroline (Greg) Cherek; sons: William (Christina), Matthew, John (Kathleen) and Daniel Larsen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Kubat; sister, Josephine (Ben) Letak. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at Assumption Catholic Church (22 & U St). FUNERAL: Saturday, 11am, at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Assumption Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.