Larrick, Jutta G. February 10, 1951 - May 21, 2020 Survived by husband, John M.; children, John Larrick, Amy Larrick, and David Larrick; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. SERVICES per CDC guidelines: Saturday, June 6th at 11am at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 510 N. 93rd St. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

