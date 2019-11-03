Larrick, James R. "Jim"

Larrick, James R. "Jim" Formerly of Valley, NE died on October 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jean; and wife Jeannie Larrick. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: David and Kari of Omaha, and their children, Curin and Conley; and Daniel and Rebekka of Blair, NE and their children, Madilyn, Nolan, and Ansley; daughter and son-in-law: Diana and Jarrod Benson of Valley and their children, Quinn Garges and Cassius Benson; and brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Evelyn Larrick of Arizona. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday at United Faith Community Church in Valley. INTERMENT: 3:30pm Sunday at East Lawn Cemetery, Bladen, NE. VISITATION: Friday from 12Noon-8pm, with family Receiving friends from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials to United Faith Community Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

