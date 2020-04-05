Larchick, Duane F.

Larchick, Duane F. November 14, 1936 - April 2, 2020 After a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a treasured Dad, Papa, Big Papa, and brother finally found his rest. Duane Larchick was beloved by his doctors, nurses, Hillcrest neighbors, friends, golf buddies, and especially his family. Those that knew him well saw him persevere through bladder cancer, open-heart surgery, and even after a grim diagnosis of terminal cancerlived several months longer than expected, always beating the odds and rising up to meet the next challenge. He loved the Huskers, the Yankees, every golf course in Omaha, and more than anything Duane loved his family. He was the life of every party, the glue that held us all together, and will be deeply missed. Duane was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marlene; and great-granddaughter, Everly Grace Karrmann. He is survived by his daughter: Laurie Hoyt (Gary), grandchildren, Danny Hoyt, and Anna (Jonathan) Richardson, and great-grandchildren, Jack Richardson and Sam Richardson; also survived by his son: Mark Larchick (Shirley), grandchildren, Angela and Sarah Larchick, and great-grandchildren, Bryson Cullum, Treyvon Cullum; also survived by his daughter: Christy Riggles (Craig), grandchildren, Nicholas Riggles, and Jordyn (Andrew) Karrmann, and great grandchild Craig Karrmann; also survived by siblings: Judy Haas, Marie Larchick (Art Haney), Barbara Bauer (Randy), and John Larchick (Melissa); many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private Graveside Service in Resurrection Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

