Lara, Maria de Jesús. June 23, 1933 - May 12, 2020. Maria de Jesús Lara, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Maria de Jesús was born in 1933 in El Refugio, Guanajuato, Mexico. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Bartola and Eustacio; her brothers, Pascual, Enrique, Manuel, Domingo; her sister, Juanita; and her twin sons, José and Jesús. She is survived by her brothers, Paulino and Laurentino; sisters, Bricia, Lourdes, Mercedes and Gloria; by her loving husband, Félix; her sons, José (Irma), Samuel (Imelda), Juan (Teresa); daughters, Efigenia (Ralph), Maria, Leticia (Ascención), Gerarda Emma (Abel), Ana (Francis), Susana (Gustavo); and her primary caregivers who were her grandchildren, DeAna (Greg), Mateo, and Lauryn; her other 24 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Private Family Services. Interment St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials requested to Assumption-Guadalupe Catholic Church. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 5108 “F” Street | (402) 731-1234

