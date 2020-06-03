Lantz, Roger L.

Lantz, Roger L. November 19, 1949 - June 1, 2020 Preceded by wife Rhonada Lantz. Survived by children Erica (Jason) Rinehart, Barry (Elizabeth) Lantz, Elizabeth "Libby" (Christoph) Jessnitz; grandchildren Georgia, Shelby, Catherine, Oscar, Jimmy, Willow, Charlotte, and Matthew. Gathering of family and friends Friday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Blair Cemetery. Memorials to Buffett Cancer Center. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Lantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.