Lanspa, Barbara Arendt

Lanspa, Barbara Arendt May 18, 1932 - June 4, 2020 She entered into the eternal life in Georgetown, TX on June 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Lanspa of Georgetown, TX; and her children Mark Lanspa (D. Gregory Scarffe) of New York, NY; Patricia Lanspa Duty (Todd Duty) of Phoenix, AZ; and Paul Lanspa (Katryce Lanspa) of Roanoke, TX; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Arendt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Lanspa Family Seminary Trust at https://giving.nd.edu/contact/ Memorial services are pending in Omaha, NE. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.