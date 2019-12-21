Lanouette, Laura L.

Lanouette, Laura L. April 5, 1938 - December 17, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; daughter, Patricia. Survived by son, Joe (Lori); daughters, Michelle Lanouette, Yvette (Tim) Hart, Deanna (Andy) Siders; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three siblings, family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Home for Boys. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Lanouette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.