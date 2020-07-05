Langholz, Mary L. August 4, 1959 - June 28, 2020 Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. You will be missed most of all by Dean, Deana, Christine, Dustin; your 5 grandbabies; and so many more. We love you. Until we see you again.

