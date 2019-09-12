Langholz, Hoyt Samuel

Langholz, Hoyt Samuel Age 90 Born in Walnut, IA. Retired Civil Service Worker and Painter for Offutt Air Force Base. Graduate of Technical High School. Served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was assigned to the U.S.S. Philippine receiving the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. Preceded in death by wife, Annabell Lew (Fiss) Langholz; parents, Johanhus and Pearl (Smith) Langholz; and an infant brother. Survived by children, Craig (Ann), Cheryl Swalberg, Dean (Mary), Carla Conroy (Brian), Shannon Langholz; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 14th, from 8:30-10am at West Center Chapel followed by 10:30am GRAVESIDE SERVICES with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

