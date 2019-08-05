Langford, William "Bill"

Langford, William "Bill" May 19, 1957 - August 1, 2019 Age 62 of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by sons, Jeremy Langford of Plattsmouth, and Paul (Miriam) Langford of Nashville, TN; grandson, Seth Langford; and brothers, Robert and Richard Langford. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday, August 7, 11am at Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 6, from 4-8pm, with family Greeting friends from 6-8pm. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

