Langenfeld, Mike A. May 31, 1928 - Dec 22, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Dreier) Langenfeld; his parents, Herman and Magdalen (Heese) Langenfeld; sisters, Ruth Haberkorn and Joan Langenfeld; brothers, Mark and Owen Langenfeld; son-in-law, Christopher Seitzer. He is survived by his son, Br. Thomas Langenfeld of Spencer, MA; daughters: Amy (Lon) Licata of Superior CO, Gwen (John) Sullivan, Susie Langenfeld, Jeannie Seitzer, Maureen (Sam) Billig, all of Omaha, and Mary (Dayn Perry) Langenfeld of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Ellie, Kailey, and Lexi Licata; Katie, Mitchell, and Cole Sullivan; Gus and Harrison Seitzer; Grace, Cora, Oliver, Calvin, Henry, and Sammy Billig; and Wyatt Perry; sisters, Neil Coenen and Edna Finken-Schafer; brothers, Vern (Carolyn), and Gail Langenfeld; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Times of Services to be announced later this week.

