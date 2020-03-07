Langdon, Susan M.

Langdon, Susan M. May 22, 1945 - February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas R. and Margaret M.; and partner, Karen Jo Kennedy. Survived by brother, Thomas Langdon (Patrica O’Neill), Iowa City, IA; and many loving cousins and friends. Susan attended St. Bernard’s grade school, Marian High School and Creighton University where she received a degree in Medical Technology and worked at Immanuel Hospital and University of Nebraska Medical Center. Susan enjoyed her pets, traveling and the art of felting. Visit Susan’s Facebook page to post condolences and memories. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Langdon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.